Environmental Legislation Passes State Senate Committees

The bills would crack down on polluters and protect the California coast from oil development

By John Mann | July 7, 2009 | 1:36 p.m.

Two critical environmental protection bills by Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, were approved on Monday by key California state Senate committees. The legislation would put polluters in jail and prevent expansion of offshore oil drilling.

The Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee on Monday passed Assembly Joint Resolution 3, which requests that Congress reinstate the federal offshore oil and gas leasing moratorium for the 2009 fiscal year and beyond. The measure also memorializes the Legislature’s opposition to the proposed expansion of oil and gas drilling off the Pacific Coast and any federal energy policies and legislation that would weaken California’s role in energy siting decisions.

“Our coast deserves to be protected, and it is important that we stand unified in sending a strong message to our leaders in Washington, D.C., that we oppose increased offshore oil and gas drilling and that we want the federal moratorium reinstated,” Nava said. “New or expanded drilling off California’s beautiful and unique coast is a bad idea.”

A second Nava bill, Assembly Bill 305, was approved Monday by the Senate Committee on Environmental Quality. AB 305 would empower prosecutors to seek jail time for polluters who fail to report a hazardous materials spill or making a false or misleading report about a spill. The previous penalty was a maximum fine of $50,000. This new measure would subject violators to imprisonment in the county jail, or both a fine and imprisonment.

W. Scotte Thorpe of the California District Attorneys Association said, “The CDAA is pleased to be working with Mr. Nava on this environmental legislation. This bill will increase the ability of district attorneys across the state to prosecute those who violate hazardous materials laws.”

Nava added, “Companies that handle hazardous materials need to work diligently to ensure that the environment and the public are safe or there will be serious consequences.”

Additionally, AB 305 would extend the statute of limitations from one to five years to make it like other laws related to hazardous substances and hazardous waste that have a statute of limitation of five years. Companies that have facilities that handle hazardous materials are required to develop a hazardous material release response plan, submit hazardous material inventory and management information and immediately report any release or threatened release of a hazardous material.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

