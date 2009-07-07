Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Future of Goleta Valley the Focus of Community Workshop

The public is invited to Saturday's all-day event to discuss planning issues and solutions

By William Boyer | July 7, 2009 | 9:30 p.m.

The public is invited to participate in an all-day workshop for the Goleta Valley Community Plan update beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The workshop will be held in the Multipurpose Room at Vieja Valley School, 434 Nogal Drive in Santa Barbara.

The workshop will be an opportunity to discuss planning issues and solutions for the Eastern Goleta Valley.

The county is facilitating an update to the 1993 Goleta Community Plan to guide land use and development for the unincorporated Goleta Valley area during the next 10 years to 20 years. The project will discuss, evaluate and update the goals for many aspects of the community, including housing, transportation, agriculture, parks, economic development and environmental protection.

“The Goleta Community Plan update project presents an exciting opportunity for the community to work together to shape the future of the Eastern Goleta Valley,” 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf said. “The upcoming workshop is an invitation for the community to participate in this long-range planning process.”

In March 2008, the Board of Supervisors appointed the Goleta Valley Planning Advisory Committee to advise the county during the update of the plan.

The public may visit the workshop at any time throughout the day to talk with the GVPAC members and county staff about land-use planning issues to be included in the update.

Comments at the workshop will inform the update process. The public process to update the 1993 Goleta Community Plan will extend into 2010 with additional public meetings and hearings held by the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors. The update is expected to be completed by 2012.

The next public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first-floor County Planning Commission Hearing Room, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information about the workshop or the Goleta Community Plan update project, click here or call the Office of Long Range Planning at 805.568.3380.

— William Boyer is communications director for Santa Barbara County.

