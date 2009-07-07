Karate Kick-a-Thon a Benefit for Special Olympics

Members of Jang’s Karate Center in Santa Barbara, including Special Olympics athletes, will attempt up to 500 kicks and demonstrate different ways to break a board during its Karate Kick-a-Thon and Board-Breaking Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at the SBCC Sports Pavilion.

Members will be challenged to kick 100 to 500 kicks and break boards using their energy, focus and skill. Each member will be raising funds to support their participation, and 20 Special Olympics athletes will be trained to participate in the event.

The public is invited to attend.

Click here to make an online donation. For more information about the event or becoming an individual or business sponsor, call Teri Coffee McDuffie at 805.252.9099 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Teri Coffee McDuffie is a senior assistant instructor at Jang’s Karate Center.