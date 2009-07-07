Santa Barbara Bowl Stepping Up Its Green Efforts

For the sold-out Incubus concert on Friday at the Santa Barbara Bowl, the venue is continuing its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, one step at a time.

With the concert, the Bowl will implement three new programs that go beyond the venue’s existing eco-efforts. Through community partnerships, the concert will be the “greenest little show” the Santa Barbara Bowl and Nederlander Concerts have presented.

» Major landfill reduction: In partnership with the Community Environmental Council, the Bowl will implement its newly established volunteer Green Team with a goal to divert 99 percent of the venue’s waste from landfills. It would be an increase from its current sorting that diverts on average 70 percent of all concert waste from landfills.

The Green Team will pre-sort waste and help educate concert-goers on what items can be recycled, composted or reused from the true landfill items. It also will lead a post-show sort to ensure all waste materials are properly sorted.

» Bicycle valet parking: Incubus also will mark the inaugural offering of complimentary bicycle valet parking. Located in the Santa Barbara Bowl‘s VIP parking lot, the program will be hosted in partnership with the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, which will provide the staffing and expertise for safe, secure and monitored parking. All concert-goers are encouraged to ride their bicycles to the venue.

» Goats at the Bowl: The Santa Barbara Bowl has contracted with the company Brush Goats 4 Hire as an eco-friendly approach to thinning the brush and vegetation on the 17-acre property. The process will help decrease potential fire danger.

The goats are ideal for this type of work as they are able to navigate the extreme topography and heave vegetative growth of the Bowl’s property. The goats will be penned and out of public view during the Incubus concert.

— Eric Shiflett represents the Santa Barbara Bowl.