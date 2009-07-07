Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:13 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bowl Stepping Up Its Green Efforts

Friday's sold-out Incubus concert will kick off new eco-friendly programs

By Eric Shiflett | July 7, 2009 | 3:52 p.m.

For the sold-out Incubus concert on Friday at the Santa Barbara Bowl, the venue is continuing its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, one step at a time.

With the concert, the Bowl will implement three new programs that go beyond the venue’s existing eco-efforts. Through community partnerships, the concert will be the “greenest little show” the Santa Barbara Bowl and Nederlander Concerts have presented.

» Major landfill reduction: In partnership with the Community Environmental Council, the Bowl will implement its newly established volunteer Green Team with a goal to divert 99 percent of the venue’s waste from landfills. It would be an increase from its current sorting that diverts on average 70 percent of all concert waste from landfills.

The Green Team will pre-sort waste and help educate concert-goers on what items can be recycled, composted or reused from the true landfill items. It also will lead a post-show sort to ensure all waste materials are properly sorted.

» Bicycle valet parking: Incubus also will mark the inaugural offering of complimentary bicycle valet parking. Located in the Santa Barbara Bowl‘s VIP parking lot, the program will be hosted in partnership with the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, which will provide the staffing and expertise for safe, secure and monitored parking. All concert-goers are encouraged to ride their bicycles to the venue.

» Goats at the Bowl: The Santa Barbara Bowl has contracted with the company Brush Goats 4 Hire as an eco-friendly approach to thinning the brush and vegetation on the 17-acre property. The process will help decrease potential fire danger.

The goats are ideal for this type of work as they are able to navigate the extreme topography and heave vegetative growth of the Bowl’s property. The goats will be penned and out of public view during the Incubus concert.

— Eric Shiflett represents the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 