UCSB Summer Cinema: ‘The Duchess of Langeais’

UCSB Arts & Lectures Summer Cinema 2009 will present a screening of the scintillating French film The Duchess of Langeais at 7:30 p.m. July 29 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

Adapted from a Balzac novella and directed by French filmmaker Jacques Rivette, The Duchess of Langeais tells the story of Antoinette, a married coquette who frequents the most extravagant balls in 1820s Paris during The Restoration.

Flattered by the attentions of the handsome General de Montriveau, the alluring Antoinette orchestrates a calculating game of seduction. When Montriveau’s passion remains unfulfilled and he seeks his revenge Antoinette’s love awakens, but it may well be too late for the star-crossed lovers. The film stars actors Jeanne Balibar and Guillaume Depardieu.

Tickets are $6 for the general public and $5 for UCSB students, who must show a valid ID.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

— Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.