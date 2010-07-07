Highway 154 Paving Project to Resume Sunday Night

Work will be performed overnight from Stagecoach Road to Highway 101

A project to repave a section of Highway 154 from Stagecoach Road to Highway 101 will continue Sunday, July 11.

The paving operation will begin near Stagecoach Road during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning.

There will be one-way traffic control to help the public move through the project area. Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The contractor for the $1.5 million project is Granite Construction of Goleta. This project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

All businesses and attractions in the Santa Ynez Valley/Santa Barbara area will remain open and accessible via Highway 154, which will not be closed at any time during construction.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.