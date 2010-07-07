Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:23 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 

Highway 154 Paving Project to Resume Sunday Night

Work will be performed overnight from Stagecoach Road to Highway 101

By Jim Shivers | July 7, 2010 | 6:06 p.m.

A project to repave a section of Highway 154 from Stagecoach Road to Highway 101 will continue Sunday, July 11.

The paving operation will begin near Stagecoach Road during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning.

There will be one-way traffic control to help the public move through the project area. Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The contractor for the $1.5 million project is Granite Construction of Goleta. This project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

All businesses and attractions in the Santa Ynez Valley/Santa Barbara area will remain open and accessible via Highway 154, which will not be closed at any time during construction.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 