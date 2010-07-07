Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:25 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Valerie Kushnerov Begins New Job as Goleta’s Public Information Officer

The longtime city resident most recently worked for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce

By Valerie Kushnerov | July 7, 2010 | 3:39 p.m.

The City of Goleta has announced the hiring of Valerie Kushnerov as its new public information officer.

She will be responsible for the city’s communication strategies as well as media and community outreach.

“We are fortunately to have someone with Valerie’s local knowledge and public relations experience on our team,” City Manager Dan Singer said. “She will be a great asset to the city, and will play a key role in communicating with the public and the media.”

Kushnerov, a longtime Goleta resident, has more than 17 years of community and public relations experience.

Most recently she worked as vice president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Before that, she worked for former Assemblyman Brooks Firestone and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, and has consulted on a number of local projects through her company, Navigator Services. She is president of the Goleta Union School District board of trustees and lives in Goleta with her family.

Kushnerov replaces Kirsten Deshler, who served as the public information officer and management analyst for the past four years. Deshler moved to UCSB as the director of governmental affairs earlier this year.

Kushnerov began her position at the city on July 6 and can be reached at 805.961.7507 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 

