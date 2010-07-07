Local Students Star in Water Conservation Ads

The spots came from student-produced entries for a countywide video contest

Local high school students are starring in a newly launched water conservation media campaign sponsored by the family of Santa Barbara County water providers.

Radio and television ads have begun airing across the county, featuring students in creative and entertaining spots promoting water conservation.

A former Dos Pueblos High School student created the video in which he portrays “Hank” as a clever and efficient water user. “Hank” drew on his passion for the environment and his interest in film to create the informative spot, which is airing as both a TV video and a radio ad.

In other ads, county residents can watch the “Water Boy” learn the value of water conservation; and enjoy hip high-schoolers sing in rap the praises of saving all that H2O!

All of these attention-grabbing ads are from videos produced by high school students during prior competitions of the countywide High School Water Awareness Video Contest. For these specific ads, winning videos were from Dos Pueblos and Cabrillo high schools.

Water providers from across the county, along with the Santa Barbara County Water Agency, have collaborated annually to fund the high school video contest for the past 10 years. These same agencies, with key technical support from Santa Barbara City TV, likewise collaborated to produce and air these ads.

The ads are timely reminders of the need to conserve water, especially during the summer months when demand for water inevitably increases.

Click here for more information, for a link to the video ads, and for links to 2010 and other video contest winners.

— Len Fleckenstein is a water conservation specialist for the Santa Barbara County Water Agency.