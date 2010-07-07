Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:18 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local Students Star in Water Conservation Ads

The spots came from student-produced entries for a countywide video contest

By Len Fleckenstein | July 7, 2010 | 9:11 p.m.

Local high school students are starring in a newly launched water conservation media campaign sponsored by the family of Santa Barbara County water providers.

Radio and television ads have begun airing across the county, featuring students in creative and entertaining spots promoting water conservation.

A former Dos Pueblos High School student created the video in which he portrays “Hank” as a clever and efficient water user. “Hank” drew on his passion for the environment and his interest in film to create the informative spot, which is airing as both a TV video and a radio ad.

In other ads, county residents can watch the “Water Boy” learn the value of water conservation; and enjoy hip high-schoolers sing in rap the praises of saving all that H2O!

All of these attention-grabbing ads are from videos produced by high school students during prior competitions of the countywide High School Water Awareness Video Contest. For these specific ads, winning videos were from Dos Pueblos and Cabrillo high schools.

Water providers from across the county, along with the Santa Barbara County Water Agency, have collaborated annually to fund the high school video contest for the past 10 years. These same agencies, with key technical support from Santa Barbara City TV, likewise collaborated to produce and air these ads.

The ads are timely reminders of the need to conserve water, especially during the summer months when demand for water inevitably increases.

Click here for more information, for a link to the video ads, and for links to 2010 and other video contest winners.

— Len Fleckenstein is a water conservation specialist for the Santa Barbara County Water Agency.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 