NAWBO to Host Breakfast and Fashion at Nordstrom

The latest fall fashions, tips on makeup, a chance to shop early at the Nordstrom anniversary sale and breakfast in Café Nordstrom are all part of the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara’s third annual Breakfast and Fashion at Nordstrom event on July 21.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast costs $30 for members and $40 nonmembers. Click here to register online.

Attendees are advised that only the Nordstrom entrance on Canon Perdido will be open, and that will be closed at 8 a.m., so don’t be late. Click here for more information.

NAWBO–SB is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owners to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy.

