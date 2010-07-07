Project to Require Periodic Closures of Highway 101 in Gaviota

Caltrans crews will scale the rocky slope to remove slide material beginning Monday

On Monday, July 12, Caltrans will begin a project to reduce the amount of rocks falling onto Highway 101 between the northbound Highway 101 rest area and the Gaviota Tunnel.

The project will include scaling the rocky slope to remove material from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14.

Motorists can expect periodic 10-minute full closures of Highway 101 with delays not to exceed 20 minutes. Periodic lane closures of northbound Highway 101 and the Gaviota rest area are possible from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The contractor for the $700,000 project, which will include a rock fall protection system, is AIS Construction of Carpinteria. Work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.