Rescue Mission Graduation a ‘Tribute to Recovery’

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will honor the accomplishments of 10 men and women graduating from its 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program on Saturday, July 10.

“Our passion to bring lasting hope is manifested in our recovery programs, which have resulted in 440 people achieving recovery over the last 12 years,” Mission President Rolf Geyling said.

The program will reach beyond its walls to return sons, daughters, husbands and wives to their families, whole and healthy. It strives to build a stronger community by reducing addiction-related crimes and help people leave the lifestyle of addiction to become self-supporting, responsible citizens.

It is the only program between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and accommodations to homeless guests 365 days of the year. It operates the longest and largest drug and alcohol treatment program on the Central Coast. The program provides men’s and women’s 12-month residential recovery, outpatient treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction and job skills training. Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition for its extraordinary effectiveness.

The public is invited to come hear two speakers from this graduating class share their personal stories of recovery. The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at South Coast Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta. Cameras are welcome.

For more information contact Rebecca Wilson at 805.966.1316 x105 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Rebecca Wilson is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.