5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern California

Temblor centered near Borrego Springs felt as far away as Santa Barbara

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California on Wednesday afternoon, and the rolling was felt as far north as Santa Barbara — more than 200 miles away. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Center said the temblor occurred at 4:53 p.m. and was centered near Borrego Springs, about 60 miles northeast of San Diego, at a depth of about 8.7 miles.

In the last few months, Southern California has endured a series of strong earthquakes, including a 7.2-magnitude quake that struck near Mexicali on Easter Sunday.

