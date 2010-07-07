Students in Year-Round Schools Heading Back to Class

Santa Barbara Community Academy and Cleveland Elementary will resume classes on July 15

The school bells will ring again when classes resume July 15 at the Santa Barbara Community Academy and Cleveland Elementary School.

The academy and Cleveland are the Santa Barbara School District’s two year-round schools and serve kindergarten through sixth grade.

Abby Vasquez is the head teacher-administrative designee at Santa Barbara Community Academy, at 850 Portesuello Ave., on the La Cumbre Junior High campus.

The academy, established in July 1999, is a Core Knowledge school. In addition to covering required California standards-based curricula, the academy provides a rich content sequence in all subject areas, including the arts, from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Principal Mike Vail will be at the helm when Cleveland Elementary, at 123 Alameda Padre Serra, opens its doors on July 15.

