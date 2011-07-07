COAST to Lead Summer Sunset Walk on Butterfly Beach

The Coalition for Sustainable Transportation’s summer Walking Wednesdays tour continues this July with a summer sunset walk along Butterfly Beach.

Join COAST at 5:30 p.m. July 27 at the Andree Clark Bird Refuge, 1400 E. Cabrillo Blvd., for a summer sunset walk along the beach. Enjoy great scenery and great company!

COAST member and avid bird-watcher Dolores Pollock will kick off the walk with a little bit of info about the bird refuge, then we’ll walk along Channel Drive onto Butterfly Beach and end up at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore.

The walk round-trip will be a little less than 2 miles, so comfortable walking shoes are highly recommended. Parking is free at the bird refuge, though it’s a small lot so people often park along the street.

The walks are a leisurely 90 minutes, each month featuring a different theme, location and guest leader. Free and open to the public, the group meets the fourth Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Past walks have included architecture-themed walks with Jeff Shelton and Anthony Grumbine of Harrison Design Associates, a botany-themed walk with Bob Muller of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and public works of art with Rita Ferri of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, among others.

COAST’s next walk will be Aug. 24 with Dennis Allen of Allen Associates leading a green architecture walk. Click here to check COAST’s website often for more details.



For more information about COAST and ways to get involved, click here or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.