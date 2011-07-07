Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:00 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Helping Seniors Cope with Age-Related Hearing Loss

Dr. John McCaffery says hearing aids can improve quality of life, and modern devices are more discreet

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 7, 2011 | 10:56 p.m.

People go about life understanding the world through five senses: sight, touch, smell, taste and hearing. When the capabilities of one of those senses are diminished or lost, alienation can occur. Hearing loss, a common occurrence for seniors, can be mitigated with the help of an otolaryngologist, also known as an ear, nose and throat doctor.

Dr. John McCaffery, an ENT with ENT Associates of Santa Barbara, says many aging people are in denial about their hearing loss and what they’re missing during day-to-day conversations.

“It is the people trying to communicate with them who notice it,” McCaffery said. “It’s a natural part of aging. As seniors experience it and loss is progressing, they avoid situations with loud noises that tend to bother them, like restaurants, movies or church.”

When an adult child notices that an aging parent is encountering difficulties with hearing, McCaffery encourages the family to go to an ENT physician together.

“Some of the older people have difficulty explaining the types of situations they’ve been in when they have had problems, whereas an adult child will remember various circumstances when their parent had difficulties,” McCaffery said. “Also, the adult child is probably someone who is frequently speaking with the senior patient and will be able to gauge what kinds of assistance they need specific to their hearing loss pattern.”

Upon seeking hearing assistance, a physician will check the patient’s ears to ensure the hearing trouble is not due to another problem, such as ear war or a sinus infection. Then, an audiologist will determine how a patient responds to different tones at different frequencies, and will measure how ear bones that transfer energy into the ear canal and inner ear move.

“Hearing is interesting because it’s not just how loud a noise has to be for the inner ear to use it for communication,” McCaffery said. “The inner ear also has to discriminate those sounds, especially speech sounds, to make sense of anything.”

He said most people wait seven to 10 years until they acknowledge that they need to use a hearing aid.

“Over those years they have probably become less independent. They can’t take their car to the shop because they can’t hear the mechanic, and they rely on family members to make decisions for them,” McCaffery said. “What usually motivates seniors to finally purchase a hearing aid is some kind of family event they actually want to hear at, like a graduation or wedding. ENT Associates usually gets a spike of patients interested in hearing aids towards the end of November because they realize they won’t be able to hear their grandchildren during the holiday season.”

He said the best thing for adult children to do in encouraging their parents to get a hearing aid is to try to help them understand that the device is crucial for communication.

“If they can hear, they can continue to live an active and independent life and participate in daily activities,” McCaffery said. “If the brain is deprived of a certain sense, in this case hearing, the brain loses the ability to process that sound. It’s the adage, ‘Use it or lose it.’ The more you try to stimulate the brain with sounds, the more you retain its potential to hear those sounds and understand what those sounds are.”

Modern hearing aids are not the bulky, ugly devices aids many people associate with “getting old.” New hearing aid models have an open fit with a more natural feel in which the ear canal is not precluded. Open fit types are best for mild hearing loss and middle to high frequency hearing loss.

“When people come into our office in the relatively early stages of hearing loss, they usually use an open fit hearing aid,” McCaffery said.

Hearing aids are now equipped with a digital signal processing system, a computer that transfers sound so that when it is directed to your inner ear, some noise is canceled or suppressed.

“These aids are able to filter out some of the background noise for patients and make sounds closer to the patient more perceptible,” McCaffery said. “They also help capture the sound in front of the patient better.”

Hearing aid patients can use an external device, such as a remote control, and select the program they want depending on the situation. There are different settings for different activities, such as going to movies or restaurants, or watching television at home, depending on the type and location of sound that needs to be amplified. Some older patients have arthritis or other physical limitations, so McCaffery ensures that the hearing aid they receive is a type they can manipulate themselves.

McCaffery emphasizes that hearing loss is a natural part of aging and that hearing aids are simply a device to improve the quality of life.

“Some patients get depressed when they lose their hearing. They could also be dealing with arthritis, losing their eyesight or feeling the effects of a decrease in cognitive function,” he said. “Just as eyeglasses help you see and understand the environment, hearing helps you be more aware of your environment and what is going on in the world around you.

“My advice for seniors needing a hearing aid is to get a smaller one if they can manipulate it themselves. Open fit aids can be skin colored and you can’t see them very much. It’s important to be able to function well in life.”

For more information about hearing aids or to learn more about ENT Associates of Santa Barbara, click here or call 805.964.6926.

Noozhawk contributing writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 