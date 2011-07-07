Keiki Relay Paddle to Benefit 6-Year-Old Girl with Leukemia

July 24 event organized by kids, for kids will also support the Cancer Center's 'I Count Too' program

The Keiki Paddle, a nine-mile, open-ocean relay paddle from Campus Point to Ledbetter Beach on high-tech paddleboards and stand-up paddleboards, is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

The Keiki Paddle (“keiki” means “child” in Hawaiian) is an annual event planned and carried out by children ages 7 to 17, “designed to instill the fundamental concept of giving back to our community and having a little fun while doing it.”

The event is organized by kids, for kids, to help very special kids in need.

This year, more than 100 children will paddle for 6-year-old Ashley Vasquez, who has leukemia. She lives with her mom, Marta, and her three sisters — Marisol, 9; Kimberly, 10, and Mayra, 17.

The paddle will also benefit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s “I Count Too” program, which helps support siblings of children fighting cancer. These children often need extra support while the parents are focusing on the sibling fighting cancer.

Every penny raised in donations will go to Ashley and the Cancer Center. The paddlers pay for shirts and food through entrance fees, and the support boats contribute their own time and fuel. Last year, through the pleas and requests from the 100 paddlers ages 7 to 17, more than $25,000 was raised.

The Keiki Paddle is an offshoot of the larger Friendship Paddle. Initiated in 2003, the Friendship Paddle’s mission is to “organize open-ocean paddle events to provide emotional and financial support to Santa Barbara County residents fighting life-threatening illnesses.” The Friendship Paddle Board of Directors offers support to the Keiki Paddle Board of Youth Advisors, but the decisions are made by the kids — from selecting the beneficiary and planning the route to the T-shirt design and the after-paddle food.

Click here for more information or to support Ashley and the Cancer Center with an online donation.

The Keiki Paddle Advisory Board members are Tavis Boise, 17; Sabina Boise, 13; Foster Campbell, 15; Tucker Ingalls, 15; Gregory Kronen, 15; Mitchell Kuhn, 16; Lindsey McFadden, 17; Chase McFadden, 15; Ryder Mosby, 13; Baylor Randolph, 13; and Emily Robertson, 13.

— Sabina Boise, 13, is a freshman at Dos Pueblos High School, a member of the Keiki Paddle Junior Advisory Board and a four-year participant of the Keiki Paddle.