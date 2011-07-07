Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Keiki Relay Paddle to Benefit 6-Year-Old Girl with Leukemia

July 24 event organized by kids, for kids will also support the Cancer Center's 'I Count Too' program

By Sabina Boise for the Keiki Paddle | July 7, 2011 | 7:53 p.m.

The Keiki Paddle, a nine-mile, open-ocean relay paddle from Campus Point to Ledbetter Beach on high-tech paddleboards and stand-up paddleboards, is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

The Keiki Paddle (“keiki” means “child” in Hawaiian) is an annual event planned and carried out by children ages 7 to 17, “designed to instill the fundamental concept of giving back to our community and having a little fun while doing it.”

The event is organized by kids, for kids, to help very special kids in need.

This year, more than 100 children will paddle for 6-year-old Ashley Vasquez, who has leukemia. She lives with her mom, Marta, and her three sisters — Marisol, 9; Kimberly, 10, and Mayra, 17.

The paddle will also benefit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s “I Count Too” program, which helps support siblings of children fighting cancer. These children often need extra support while the parents are focusing on the sibling fighting cancer.

Every penny raised in donations will go to Ashley and the Cancer Center. The paddlers pay for shirts and food through entrance fees, and the support boats contribute their own time and fuel. Last year, through the pleas and requests from the 100 paddlers ages 7 to 17, more than $25,000 was raised.

The Keiki Paddle is an offshoot of the larger Friendship Paddle. Initiated in 2003, the Friendship Paddle’s mission is to “organize open-ocean paddle events to provide emotional and financial support to Santa Barbara County residents fighting life-threatening illnesses.” The Friendship Paddle Board of Directors offers support to the Keiki Paddle Board of Youth Advisors, but the decisions are made by the kids — from selecting the beneficiary and planning the route to the T-shirt design and the after-paddle food.

Click here for more information or to support Ashley and the Cancer Center with an online donation.

The Keiki Paddle Advisory Board members are Tavis Boise, 17; Sabina Boise, 13; Foster Campbell, 15; Tucker Ingalls, 15; Gregory Kronen, 15; Mitchell Kuhn, 16; Lindsey McFadden, 17; Chase McFadden, 15; Ryder Mosby, 13; Baylor Randolph, 13; and Emily Robertson, 13.

— Sabina Boise, 13, is a freshman at Dos Pueblos High School, a member of the Keiki Paddle Junior Advisory Board and a four-year participant of the Keiki Paddle.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 