Mac Users Group Donates Apple TVs, $1,500 to Dos Pueblos High

The contributions are made on behalf of the Brian Carlin Memorial Fund

The Brian Carlin Memorial Fund on Tuesday night presented Dos Pueblos High School with 16 Apple TVs for the classrooms and a $1,500 check for the Engineering Academy and its robotics program.

Carlin was a member of the Santa Barbara Macintosh Users Group and a true Apple believer who died suddenly two years ago. Carlin was a generous and kind person, and his loss was felt by the whole club.

He was a nerd of the best kind, and graduated from Dos Pueblos High School, then worked at Apple in Cupertino for some years.

To honor his memory, the members of SBMUG set up the Brian Carlin Memorial Fund.

The $1,500 donation will be a matched fund donation so the academy will benefit to the tune of $3,000.

— Pia Oliver represents the Santa Barbara Macintosh Users Group.