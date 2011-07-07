Michael Hofmann Elected President of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North

The rental property owner/manager has been a Rotary member since 2005

Michael Hofmann has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North for 2011-12.

The owner and manager of several rental properties in Santa Barbara, Hofmann has been a member of Rotary since 2005.

He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and theology, respectively, and is fluent in five languages.

Also elected to the 2011-12 board of directors are Joe Gagnon, secretary; Tim Hardy, treasurer; Jim Lisi, immediate past president and membership chair; Tom Jacobs, community service chair; Don George and Joe Lanza, international service co-chairs; Derek Carlson, vocational service chair; Blas Garza, youth chair; Terry Straehley and Stanley Weinstein, public relations co-chairs; Stephan Rehage, Family of Rotary; Perk Darlington, Rotary International chair; and Bruce Micheel, fundraising chair.

— Stanley Weinstein is the press relations chair for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.