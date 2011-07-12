Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Seeks Exhibitors for Trade Show, Job Fair

July 21 event at the Earl Warren Showgrounds is free and open the public

Business exhibitors are being sought for the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce “Building Business Momentum” trade show and job fair from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Staples Advantage, Cox Communications, Rincon Broadcasting and Southern California Edison Co. have signed on as sponsors of the event.

The event will start with a business luncheon with state Controller John Chiang. He will be the keynote speaker from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The trade show will run from 1 to 4 p.m., with a vendor’s reception from 4 to 5 p.m.

The trade show and job fair are free and open to the public. The cost to businesses that want a table top display is $150 for chamber members and $200 for nonmembers. The cost is $315 for nonmembers to receive a trade-expo promotion, which includes a chamber membership and booth sponsorship. Electrical power and high-speed Internet connection at the booths costs $10 each. The cost of the luncheon is $15 for SBHCC members and $20 for nonmembers.

Businesses wanting to purchase a booth can click here to download the application information and mail a check payable to the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 6592, Santa Barbara, 93160.

For more information about the Hispanic chamber’s trade show, click here or call Luis Villegas at 805.233.3690.

— Luis Villegas is president of the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.