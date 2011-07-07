Santa Barbara School Board Rescinds 125 Layoff Notices

Decisions have not yet been made regarding the district's music teachers

The Santa Barbara school board voted Thursday to rescind layoff notices formerly given out to 125 staff members for the upcoming school year.

Fourteen of the 125 staff members whose notices were rescinded were laid off last year.

The board voted 3-0, with board trustees Susan Deacon and Ed Heron absent.

“This action will affect staff from across the district, including nurses, teachers, assistant principals, counselors and librarians serving students in preschool through grade 12,” the Santa Barbara Unified School District said in a statement.

The changes apply only to certificated employees, who are employed in a teaching, instructional, supervisory or educational administrative capacity in the district. Decisions regarding the district’s music teachers have not yet been made.

“Due to the district’s July 1, 2011, unification, music teacher assignments have not been finalized as placement must now be considered simultaneously for the district’s elementary and secondary levels,” according to the district’s statement.

