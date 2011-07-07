Showstoppers Youth Ensemble Presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Performances of the musical will be held July 20-23 at La Colina Junior High

The Showstoppers Youth Ensemble will present the Tony Award-winning musical Fiddler on the Roof with performances at 7 p.m. July 20-23 in the auditorium at La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara.

The production will be directed by Radu Azdril and Gary Fields, with vocal direction by Tad Murroughs, original Jerome Robbins choreography reproduced by Glee Morse, costume design by Marian Azdril and Tatiana Dascomb, set design by Keith Padden, Lorna Padden and Tom Williams, and lighting design by David Johnson of The Granada.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students ages 13 to 18 and seniors age 65 or older, and $5 for children.

This marks the 12th Showstoppers Youth Ensemble production. Its 2010 production of Stephen Schwartz’s Children of Eden garnered raves from their audiences.

This year’s 26-member cast hails from San Marcos High, Santa Ynez Valley Union High, Dos Pueblos High, Bishop Garcia Diego High, La Colina Junior High, Goleta Valley Junior High, SBCC, UCLA and CSU Fullerton.

Fiddler on the Roof, written by Joseph Stein and based on Sholem Aleichem’s short stories Tevye and His Daughters, debuted at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway on Sept. 22, 1964, and ran for 3,242 shows. The musical is known for songs such as “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker.”

The show was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won nine, which included Best Musical, Score, Book, Direction and Choreography. There have been four Broadway revivals and a 1971 film adaptation, and the show has enjoyed enduring international popularity.

Fiddler on the Roof was one of the first Broadway musicals to deal with serious issues such as persecution, poverty and holding on to one’s beliefs. Set in 1905 in a small Jewish village in Russia, it is the story of dairyman Tevye and his attempts to preserve his family’s traditions in a changing world.

Fiddler On The Roof is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTl.

For more information on the Showstoppers production of Fiddler on the Roof, call 805.314.1221, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

— Marian Azdril represents the Showstoppers Youth Ensemble.