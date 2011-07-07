Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:15 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Tickets Go on Sale Friday for Pink Martini at The Arlington

The Portland, Ore., band will be in Santa Barbara on Nov. 10

By Meghan Bush for UCSB Arts & Lectures | July 7, 2011 | 12:50 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Portland, Ore.‘s “little orchestra” Pink Martini back by popular demand at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara. Tickets go on sale at noon this Friday.

Pink Martini is a multilingual über-hip ensemble that is part romantic Hollywood film, part musical archeologist and part red-hot samba parade — wildly diverse yet magically intoxicating. Led by classically trained pianist Thomas Lauderdale, the band’s 12 musicians will perform a rousing selection of music, including tracks from the recent release Splendor in the Grass, as they boldly attempt “to rebuild a culture that sings and dances.”

Pink Martini’s fourth studio album, Splendor in the Grass, encapsulates the band’s history and spirit of global collaboration and inclusivity. Comprised of nine original songs and four covers (with songs in English, Neapolitan, Italian, French and Spanish), the album was recorded in the band’s hometown of Portland and produced by Lauderdale and longtime collaborator and muse Alex Marashian.

The album opens with the band’s first-ever song in Neopolitan, “Ninna nanna,” a stunning lullaby sung for a sleeping sailor who “dreams in the blue” written for the band by longtime friends Alba Clemente and Massimo Audiello. From guitarist Dan Faehnle’s jazzy instrumental “Ohayoo Ohio (Hello Ohio)” to the charming chamber pop song “Sunday Table,” “this album is all about participating in the world… being part of it, being out in the street and finding moments of incredible breathtaking splendor in the activities and unfoldings of every day,” Lauderdale said.

Featuring 12 regular musicians, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America. It made its European debut at the Cannes International Film Festival in 1997 and its orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998 under the direction of Norman Leyden. Since then, the band has gone on to play with more than 25 orchestras around the world.

Pink Martini is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. The event is sponsored by KCLU Public Radio. Tickets are $55, $45 and $35 for the general public and $20 for UCSB students, who must present a valid student ID. An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.

For tickets or more information, call Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535, The Arlington Theatre at 805.963.4408, or click here to purchase online.

— Meghan Bush is a publicity coordinator for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

