Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Channel City Club to Host Afghan Rights Leader Shamim Jawad

Advocate for rights of women and children in Afghanistan to speak at Friday luncheon

By Betty Rosness for the Channel City Club | July 8, 2012 | 3:21 a.m.

Shamim Jawad
Shamim Jawad

Shamim Jawad, founder and president of the Ayenda Foundation, will address members and guests of the Channel City Club and the Santa Barbara Committee on Foreign Relations at noon Friday at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.

Jawad, wife of the former Afghan ambassador to the United States, continues to be involved on issues relevant to Afghanistan, especially those dealing with the rights of women and children. She is a member of the U.S.-Afgan Women’s Council, an organization established in 2002 by President George W. Bush and Afghan President Hamid Karzai to advance the rights of women in Afghanistan, and she serves on the Board of Trustees of the American University of Afghanistan, the only private, nonprofit institution of higher education in Afghanistan.

One of 25 women selected worldwide for the International Women’s Forum Leadership Foundation Fellows Program at Harvard University and Judge Business School of the University of Cambridge, she is the recipient of the Liberty Award from Dialogue on Diversity and travels frequently to Afghanistan to identify the pressing needs of women and children. In addition, she is a member of the International Women’s Forum for the exchange of ideas to inspire and promote better leadership in a changing world.

Jawad was born in Kabul, Afghanistan, studied at Kabul University and received a bachelor’s degree in Human Relations from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

Please call the Channel City Club for reservations at 805.884.6636. The luncheon cost is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers.

— Betty Rosness is a Channel City Club member.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 