Channel City Club to Host Afghan Rights Leader Shamim Jawad

Shamim Jawad, founder and president of the Ayenda Foundation, will address members and guests of the Channel City Club and the Santa Barbara Committee on Foreign Relations at noon Friday at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.

Jawad, wife of the former Afghan ambassador to the United States, continues to be involved on issues relevant to Afghanistan, especially those dealing with the rights of women and children. She is a member of the U.S.-Afgan Women’s Council, an organization established in 2002 by President George W. Bush and Afghan President Hamid Karzai to advance the rights of women in Afghanistan, and she serves on the Board of Trustees of the American University of Afghanistan, the only private, nonprofit institution of higher education in Afghanistan.

One of 25 women selected worldwide for the International Women’s Forum Leadership Foundation Fellows Program at Harvard University and Judge Business School of the University of Cambridge, she is the recipient of the Liberty Award from Dialogue on Diversity and travels frequently to Afghanistan to identify the pressing needs of women and children. In addition, she is a member of the International Women’s Forum for the exchange of ideas to inspire and promote better leadership in a changing world.

Jawad was born in Kabul, Afghanistan, studied at Kabul University and received a bachelor’s degree in Human Relations from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

— Betty Rosness is a Channel City Club member.