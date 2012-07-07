Stab Wound from Fight Sends Man to Santa Maria Hospital

Officers are called to Marian Medical Center, where victim was taken

A 21-year-old man suffered a stab wound during an altercation late Friday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, told investigators he was at a party in the 1000 block of West Church Street, and was stabbed by an unknown assailant when a fight ensued, according to Sgt. Jack Dunn, a department spokesman.

Just after midnight, officers were called to Marian Medical Center, where the victim had gone for treatment. He was listed in stable condition at the hospital, Dunn said.

An investigation was continuing Saturday, Dunn said.

