Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Judy Foreman: Intermix Opening Heralds a New Style Trend in Montecito

From left, Rendy Freedman and Jennifer Freed, co-founders of Santa Barbara’s Academy of Healing Arts (AHA!), with Noozhawk columnist Judy Foreman.
From left, Rendy Freedman and Jennifer Freed, co-founders of Santa Barbara’s Academy of Healing Arts (AHA!), with Noozhawk columnist Judy Foreman.  (Noozhawk photo)
By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | July 7, 2013 | 9:05 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: Longtime Montecito observer Judy Foreman is now writing a weekly lifestyles column for Noozhawk. Click here for a related article.]

Fashionistas were out in force for the recent opening-night party of Intermix, a national upscale women’s clothing boutique located in the Montecito Country Mart.

A regular conversation among my women friends since moving to the 93108 in 1988 was longing for more shopping options. Well, someone up there must have heard our prayers and we’re getting our wish. In addition to Intermix, this summer will see the opening of Calypso and several other trendy upscale shops in the shopping center adjacent to San Ysidro Pharmacy and the new Upper Village branch of American Riviera Bank, 525 San Ysidro Road.

Julianne Boutique from New York and Jenni Kayne and Henry Beguelin are joining Laura Dinning on Coast Village Road and Coast Village Circle across from Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant, 1280 Coast Village Road.

It makes me dizzy thinking about all these options!

A new women’s clothing store is like chocolate for the sugar starved, or catnip for cats. Bored with the existing choices and hungry for a new fix, the shopping frenzy at Intermix’s opening soirée was palpable and downright exciting. Intermix has 35 stores nationwide and was acquired recently by The Gap. This cash infusion has no doubt helped Intermix expand. The 1,100-square-foot, light and airy space has the intimacy of a boutique but enough inventory to pick from without being overwhelmed. I’ve been a fan of Intermix in Los Angeles and New York for many years. Its attractive merchandising concept with selections by color strategy of wearable separates, dresses and accessories makes for easy shopping.

The June 28 opening-night crowd was not just looking at clothes and accessories, but buying. It was standing-room only at the changing rooms. Rumor has it that the store did $12-grand in sales the first day it was open. Not bad for the new kid on the block.

The attendees, mostly women, were dressed in their hippest clothes and highest heels, and looked like they just stepped out of the pages of Vogue or Elle — definitely no lululemon exercise clothes this night. Passed hors d’oeuvres by Dining with Di and chilled rosé wine were perfect for the warm summer evening.

Thanks to Jodi Goldberg and Laura Macker Johnston, who helped organize the event, a portion of the sales went to benefit the Academy of Healing Arts (AHA!), spearheaded by co-founders Jennifer Freed and Rendy Freedman. AHA! is a nonprofit organization committed to teaching character development, leadership skills, emotional intelligence and conscious awareness to local teens.

Some of the guests in attendance were Teri Lebow, MaryAnne Contreras, Sonja Tone, Debbie Kass, Belle Hahn Cohen, Carla Tomson, Jennifer Burrows, Jules Allen, Sonia De Mello, Pamela Massey Steinman, Daryl Stegall, Asha DeMarco, Beverly and Lauren Clark, Nancy O’Connor, Ginger Salazar and Frankie Martinez — to name just a few.

OK, so the question is: If they build it, will they come, and keep coming? Montecito is certainly a field of dreams and, while not exactly Kevin Costner’s movie that was set in Iowa, we shall see how the public responds over time.

Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from Intermix’s opening-night party.

Intermix is open seven days a week and is located in the Montecito Country Mart, 1014-D Coast Village Road. Call 805.969.2184 for more information.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for more columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 