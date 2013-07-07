Judy Foreman: Intermix Opening Heralds a New Style Trend in Montecito

[Noozhawk’s note: Longtime Montecito observer Judy Foreman is now writing a weekly lifestyles column for Noozhawk. Click here for a related article.]

Fashionistas were out in force for the recent opening-night party of Intermix, a national upscale women’s clothing boutique located in the Montecito Country Mart.

A regular conversation among my women friends since moving to the 93108 in 1988 was longing for more shopping options. Well, someone up there must have heard our prayers and we’re getting our wish. In addition to Intermix, this summer will see the opening of Calypso and several other trendy upscale shops in the shopping center adjacent to San Ysidro Pharmacy and the new Upper Village branch of American Riviera Bank, 525 San Ysidro Road.

Julianne Boutique from New York and Jenni Kayne and Henry Beguelin are joining Laura Dinning on Coast Village Road and Coast Village Circle across from Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant, 1280 Coast Village Road.

It makes me dizzy thinking about all these options!

A new women’s clothing store is like chocolate for the sugar starved, or catnip for cats. Bored with the existing choices and hungry for a new fix, the shopping frenzy at Intermix’s opening soirée was palpable and downright exciting. Intermix has 35 stores nationwide and was acquired recently by The Gap. This cash infusion has no doubt helped Intermix expand. The 1,100-square-foot, light and airy space has the intimacy of a boutique but enough inventory to pick from without being overwhelmed. I’ve been a fan of Intermix in Los Angeles and New York for many years. Its attractive merchandising concept with selections by color strategy of wearable separates, dresses and accessories makes for easy shopping.

The June 28 opening-night crowd was not just looking at clothes and accessories, but buying. It was standing-room only at the changing rooms. Rumor has it that the store did $12-grand in sales the first day it was open. Not bad for the new kid on the block.

The attendees, mostly women, were dressed in their hippest clothes and highest heels, and looked like they just stepped out of the pages of Vogue or Elle — definitely no lululemon exercise clothes this night. Passed hors d’oeuvres by Dining with Di and chilled rosé wine were perfect for the warm summer evening.

Thanks to Jodi Goldberg and Laura Macker Johnston, who helped organize the event, a portion of the sales went to benefit the Academy of Healing Arts (AHA!), spearheaded by co-founders Jennifer Freed and Rendy Freedman. AHA! is a nonprofit organization committed to teaching character development, leadership skills, emotional intelligence and conscious awareness to local teens.

Some of the guests in attendance were Teri Lebow, MaryAnne Contreras, Sonja Tone, Debbie Kass, Belle Hahn Cohen, Carla Tomson, Jennifer Burrows, Jules Allen, Sonia De Mello, Pamela Massey Steinman, Daryl Stegall, Asha DeMarco, Beverly and Lauren Clark, Nancy O’Connor, Ginger Salazar and Frankie Martinez — to name just a few.

OK, so the question is: If they build it, will they come, and keep coming? Montecito is certainly a field of dreams and, while not exactly Kevin Costner’s movie that was set in Iowa, we shall see how the public responds over time.

Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from Intermix’s opening-night party.

Intermix is open seven days a week and is located in the Montecito Country Mart, 1014-D Coast Village Road. Call 805.969.2184 for more information.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for more columns. The opinions expressed are her own.