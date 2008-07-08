Ahoy! Tall Ship Californian to Dock at Santa Barbara Harbor

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum invites the public to step back in time when the tall ship Californian visits the Santa Barbara Harbor Wednesday through Friday.

The Californian will be open for dockside tours from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the city pier and are free with SBMM admission. On Thursday, the Californian also will take passengers for an evening sail from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prices for the sail are $42 per adult and $34 per child younger than 17. Sail tickets can be purchased at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum admission desk.

Designed for speed, the Californian has nine sails, carries 7,000 square feet of canvas, measures 145 feet in length, weighs 130 tons and is armed with four six-pound deck guns.

The replica of the 1847 Revenue Cutter C.W. Lawrence, which patrolled the coast of California enforcing federal law during the gold rush, casts a distinctive and recognizable silhouette and has become one of the most well-known tall ships in America.

For more information or sail tickets, call the SBMM admission desk at 805.962.8404, ext. 115.

Public relations representative Jennifer Guess represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.