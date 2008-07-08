Cancer Society Relay for Life Event to Celebrate Survivors

Cancer survivors are invited to join the American Cancer Society Relay for Life for the ceremonial Survivor’s Lap and other festivities at the San Luis Obispo survivors event at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hearst Cancer Resource Center, 1941 Johnson Ave., No. 201.

Relay for Life is an overnight event that raises awareness of cancer in the community and raises funds to fight cancer.

Teams of neighbors, families, friends and co-workers commit to keeping at least one member on the track. Survivors, caregivers, families and friends are all welcome to participate.

At the event, survivors can meet and talk with other survivors, some in treatment and others who have been survivors for decades, and learn about American Cancer Society services and programs.

