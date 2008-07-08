Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:15 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Take the Water Challenge: Use 20 Gallons Less Per Day

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency offers simple tips to help residents meet the pledge.

By Helena Wiley von Rueden | July 8, 2008 | 9:44 a.m.

July marks the start of the Santa Barbara Countywide 20-Gallon Challenge.

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency, in partnership with cities and special districts throughout the county, challenges all community members to pledge to reduce their normal water use by 20 gallons of water each day.

After low rainfall amounts in 2007 and 2008, and with most of California in a drought, it is especially important this summer to pay attention to water use.

It’s easy to save 20 gallons a day. Log on to www.sbwater.org to take part in the challenge. You could win a free digital shower timer by taking the pledge online.

The Web site lists many different ways to save water, including:

» Using 2 inches to 3 inches of mulch on landscaped areas, saving 25 gallons per 1,000 square feet of landscaping.

» Sweeping driveways instead of hosing them down, saving 11 gallons.

» Checking for leaks in toilets, saving up to 30 gallons a day when leaks are fixed.

Helena Wiley von Rueden represents the Santa Barbara County Water Agency.

 

