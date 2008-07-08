Westmont College Awarded National Music Accreditation

The National Association of Schools of Music grants membership after a four-year review of the college.

The National Association of Schools of Music Commission on Accreditation has granted associate membership to Westmont College after a four-year review process.

NASM, founded in 1924, is an organization of more than 600 colleges and universities that establishes national standards for degrees and credentials.

“To have successfully completed this endeavor on the first round is a fabulous achievement for the college,” says Michael Shasberger, Adams professor of music and worship. “This is a testament to the quality of our curriculum and affirms our commitment to strengthen the quality of music in higher education nationwide.”

The college’s next full review will begin in five years, allowing NASM to visit Westmont’s new music facilities, which will be built during the first phase of the college’s Master Plan.

In recent years, Westmont music alumni have entered graduate programs at Westminster Choir College, San Francisco Conservatory, Yale, Peabody Conservatory and Fuller Theological Seminary. Many have become music teachers at elementary and secondary schools, while others have entered music ministry or perform professionally around the world.

Westmont students may participate in major performing ensembles, including the College Choir, Chamber Orchestra and Wind Ensemble and other, more specialized ensembles, including Chamber Singers, Women’s Chorale, Men’s Chorale, New Sounds, Jazz Ensemble and Chamber Instrumental Ensemble.

The music program has been an integral part of a Westmont liberal arts education since the college began in 1937. Notable professors John Lundberg and John Hubbard created a strong curriculum that produced outstanding musical ensembles. In recent years, the establishment of the endowed Adams Chair of Music and Worship has enhanced the program and built on the strong legacy of music at Westmont.

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.