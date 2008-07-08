Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:14 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 

Workshop to Teach Do-It-Yourself Neighborhood Advocacy

By Kamron Sockolov | July 8, 2008 | 1:24 p.m.

The Citizens Planning Foundation will hold an educational workshop from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 16 on community involvement in the land-use planning process in Lompoc.

The purpose of the workshop is to provide residents with the tools they need to advocate for their community. Expert panelists will share their experience with this often complicated process. After the presentation, questions will be taken from the audience.

The workshop, in the Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave., will be presented in English, with simultaneous Spanish translation available. Written materials will be available in English and Spanish.

“This workshop seeks to demystify the planning process and educate the public on what they can do to make a difference on planning issues, including development projects, affecting our community,” CPF President Phil Tseng said.

Each workshop will cover the role of city, county and state agencies and decision-making bodies in land-use planning and environmental review, with a focus on how to get involved as a community member in land-use planning and environmental review decisions.

Specific examples of projects of interest will be used during each workshop. Topics will include accessing necessary information, how to effectively get points across, communicating with public officials, speaking at public hearings and organizing neighbors or a community group.

Established in 1960, CPF works to educate the public about the environmental and planning choices made as a community and helps the community become aware of and get involved in planning issues.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.3979.

Kamron Sockolov represents the Citizens Planning Foundation.

 

