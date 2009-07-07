Direct Relief Names New Board Chairwoman, Members

The nonprofit selects Dorothy Largay to lead its board of directors, which will include seven new faces

Direct Relief International announced Tuesday that its volunteer board of directors has selected Dorothy Largay, Ph.D., as its chairwoman, and seven new directors have joined the board.

Largay, a board member since 2005, served as vice chair for the last two years. She succeeds Stanley C. Hatch, who chaired the board from 2007 to 2009. Hatch will serve as a board member for an additional year.

Largay is founder and CEO of Linked Foundation in Santa Barbara. Linked is a private foundation that promotes and invests in high-impact solutions to alleviate poverty in Latin America, with a focus on economic self-reliance and healthcare for women. Linked provides the seed funding for innovative collaborations with the potential to scale.

Before starting Linked, Largay was a management consultant in the United States and Europe specializing in leadership and organizational development. Her career includes 15 years of executive coaching to high-technology and bio-technology companies. She received her B.A. from Boston College and a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Oregon. She resides in Santa Barbara with her husband, Wayne Rosing, an astronomer.



The seven new members appointed to the board bring diverse fields of interest and skills to their service at Direct Relief:

» Patty DeDominic operates a business consulting and succession-planning firm called DeDominic & Associates headquartered in Southern California. She is the Founder and Chairman of PDQ Careers Group of Companies, and recently sold the flagship firm PDQcareers.com to Select Remedy.

» Patrick Enthoven is the founder and former CEO and Group Chairman of Holland Insurance Group, which offers life, health, and re-insurance operating across nine countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe. The Group includes such insurance brands as Clientele Life, Lombard Insurance, Real Insurance, Legalwise Insurance, and Etana Insurance.

» The Honorable Paul Flynn is a recently retired Los Angeles Superior Court Judge. He is a former full-time professor of law at Pepperdine University School of Law in Malibu, CA. He is a member of the State Bar of California, and has served on the boards of Pepperdine University, Saint John’s Hospital and Health Center Foundation, and RAND Institute for Civil Justice. Flynn has been published in numerous law reviews.

» W. Scott Hedrick is co-founder of InterWest Partners, a diversified venture capital firm currently investing InterWest X, a $650 million fund. He is a director of a number of public and privately held entities including Office Depot, Inc.; Hot Topic, Inc.; and mutual funds managed by the Capital Group Companies. He is on the board of the William Adams Foundation, which funds amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) basic research.

» Robert McLalan is the senior vice president at UBS Financial Services. McLalan has served on the boards of the Serra Residential Center in Fremont, CA and Catholic Charities/CYO of the Arch-Diocese of San Francisco, CA. He is a Hoover Council Member at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

» Rita Moya is an experienced executive with United Health Group/Ingenix, where she leads development of a new health technology business unit focused on state governments and rapidly growing the business with strategic acquisitions. Moya has served on numerous boards, including WEDI, Independent Sector, Los Angeles Educational Partnership, International Women’s Forum, Women’s Leadership Board at Harvard, and Human Rights Watch.

» George Short is a certified specialist of taxation law with the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization, a Fellow of American College of Tax Counsel, a California SuperLawyer, and one of Worth magazine’s Top 100 Attorneys. George is currently with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP. He is a former president and current member of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation’s Board of Directors, and a former chairman and current member of The Glendon Association’s Board of Directors.

Founded in 1948, Direct Relief International is a Santa Barbara–based nonprofit organization focused on improving the quality of life by bringing critically needed medicines and supplies to local healthcare providers worldwide. Direct Relief works in 59 countries and has delivered more than $1 billion in privately funded humanitarian medical aid to health professionals serving impoverished communities since 2000. Direct Relief is one of two charities ranked by Forbes that has received a perfect fundraising efficiency score for seven consecutive years and is ranked by the Chronicle of Philanthropy as California’s largest international nonprofit organization based on private support. For more information, please visit www.DirectRelief.org.



— Jim Prosser is the media relations manager for Direct Relief International.