Judge Denies Farr’s Request Over Election Feud

A judge on Monday denied Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr’s request that Steve Pappas, her opponent in November’s election for the county seat, pay her legal fees.
Pappas, alleging violations in the elections office, had challenged Farr’s win by 806 votes. A judge ruled in March that no errors were made by that staff and that no votes would be overturned.
Farr was seeking more than $250,000 from Pappas. Her attorney said they plan to appeal the ruling.
— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson