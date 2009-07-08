Santa Barbara City Finance Director Announces Resignation

Robert Peirson hopes to expand his horizons by putting his expertise to work internationally

After 27 years of public service in California and Alaska, Santa Barbara City Finance Director Robert Peirson announced Wednesday that his last day of service in Santa Barbara will be Aug. 28.

“Bob has done an outstanding job over the past 20 years and will be difficult to replace,” City Administrator James Armstrong said. “He is a top-notch chief financial officer with the ability to explain complex financing issues in ways everyone can understand. Bob has been especially effective over the past year as the city dealt with major revenue shortfalls.”

Peirson hopes to combine his extensive public sector financial management expertise and his desire for travel by providing international training in public sector finance. Peirson recently had an opportunity to work with the International City/County Management Association and the World Bank in Washington, D.C., to provide such training to local government finance officials from the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“The city of Santa Barbara has been very fortunate to have such a high-caliber finance professional lead our Finance Department. Our City Council will miss his expertise and quick wit,” Mayor Marty Blum said. “While we’re happy for Bob, we’re sorry to see him go.”

Peirson began his career with the city of Santa Barbara as accounting manager in 1989. Two years later, he rose to assistant finance director. Peirson has served as the finance director since 1995, the chief financial officer for a full-service charter city with an annual operating and capital budget now exceeding $250 million.

Accomplishments under his administration in Santa Barbara include:

» Multiple Certificates of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.

» Completing more than $250 million in financing packages for such projects as the Santa Barbara Airport improvements, the Granada Garage and various water and wastewater projects, among others.

Before joining the city of Santa Barbara, Peirson spent eight years in Alaska. He worked for the city of Seward as the director of finance and administrative services from 1984-88 and as an accountant from 1983-84. He also worked for the National Bank of Alaska from 1981-83 as the manager of the Seward branch.

Peirson is an avid hockey player and a devoted Boston Red Sox fan.

“My departure will allow me to spend more time following the best baseball team in the world,” Peirson said.

— Marcelo López is the administrative services director for the city of Santa Barbara.