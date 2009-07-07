Santa Barbara Middle School Photographers Get Big Picture Show

Students from Santa Barbara Middle School have developed quite an eye for photography. Thanks to the sponsorships of some local businesses, their efforts have been rewarded with a premier display at Samy’s Camera, 614 Chapala St.

“It is quite an honor for students this age (eighth- and ninth-graders) to have their work displayed in public and at such a well-respected camera store,” said Lori Rafferty, their electives teacher and a professional photojournalist.

The exhibit, on display through the summer, is on the wall to the left through the main door from the back parking lot.

It is made possible by sponsorship from Samy’s Camera, Village Properties Teachers Fund, Ken Donnelly and Lotusland.

Most of the photos were taken with Nikon D40 cameras and printed with an Epson 2200 printer. Rafferty said the spring-term class emphasized learning the art of “seeing” along with the basics of digital photography.

