Santa Barbara Sandcastle Festival Poster Contest

The deadline is July 27, and the winner will receive a $100 Samy's Camera gift certificate

The Citizens Planning Association and Samy’s Camera are seeking local artists to design this year’s Santa Barbara Sandcastle Festival poster. The contest winner will have his or her design be the official festival poster — included on promotional materials — be named on the festival Web site and receive a $100 Samy’s Camera gift certificate. The deadline for submissions is 9 a.m. July 27. Click here for contest information, guidelines and an entry form. The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at East Beach. — Naomi Kovacs is executive director of the Citizens Planning Association.

