Santa Barbara Woman Named Insurance Professional of the Year

Carmen Danalevich of HUB International also receives the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor

By Jennifer Goddard | July 8, 2009 | 4:01 p.m.

Carmen Danalevich was named Insurance Person of the Year at the annual Industry Night Meeting held recently at the Canary Hotel. The Insurance Professional of the Year designation identifies excellence in professionals who have been active in the insurance industry for a minimum of 10 years.

Danalevich, who is an account manager at the Santa Barbara office of HUB International Insurances Services, was recognized for her association activities, involvement in the insurance industry and educational programs, and her current career position. She was president of the association for the past two years.

“Of course we are very proud of Carmen, but we are even more excited that her added expertise will benefit our clients greatly,” said Darren Caesar, executive vice president of HUB International.

Danalevich also received the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor after her completion of a rigorous education program sponsored by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. There will be a special ceremony in October to confer the CIC honor on Danalevich.

Danalevich has demonstrated her professional competence through the completion of the five CIC institutes and comprehensive written examinations focusing on all major fields of insurance, insurance management and agency operations.

The Society of CIC is a key member of the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the nation’s pre-eminent provider of insurance and risk management education. The alliance conducts more than 2,500 programs annually, throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico. More than 29,000 agents and insurance professionals throughout the country have received the CIC designation.

Danalevich has been in the insurance industry for more than 25 years and an employee of HUB for more than 17. She also has attained her designations as CISR and CPIW (certified insurance service representative and certified professional insurance woman).

The Santa Barbara office of HUB International is at 40 E. Alamar Ave. Click here or call 805.682.2571.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

 

