Scheduled Water Shutoffs to Affect Residents, Businesses

Disruptions in service are expected Wednesday and Thursday nights for sections of Anapamu and Chapala streets

By Eric Maple | July 8, 2009 | 5:58 p.m.

Water shutoffs Wednesday and Thursday nights related to a waste-water construction project will affect residents and businesses surrounding the intersection of Chapala and Anapanu streets.

There will be a disruption in water service from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for businesses and residents from the 1100 to 1200 block of Chapala and the 0 to 100 block of West Anapamu, and from 10 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday along the 600 and 700 blocks of Chapala.

No construction activity is scheduled during the daytime hours Thursday or Friday. Next week, work will be done at Anapamu and Chapala during daytime hours. After that, activity on the project is expected to taper off.

City staff has already notified residents and businesses affected for both nights of water shutdowns. If an address has not received a notice, it will not have a disruption in water service either night.

The city’s contractor, Tierra Contracting, is performing construction in eight intersections along Ortega and Anapamu, from Castillo to Chapala streets. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of July.

The capital improvement project is called West Downtown Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Replacement. It includes installing new water main and sewer improvements in preparation for an additional CIP project in August called the West Downtown Pedestrian Improvement Project, which consists of reconfiguring the same eight intersections to increase pedestrian safety for people walking down the corridors leading from the pedestrian crossing over Highway 101 to downtown.

— Eric Maple is a project engineer for the city of Santa Barbara.

