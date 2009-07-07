UCSB Seminar Focuses on the Flute

Local flautist professor Jill Felber and flautist Marina Piccinini team up for three days of masterclasses and recitals

Internationally acclaimed flautist Marina Piccinini will team up with equally accomplished flautist professor Jill Felber to lead masterclasses and perform when the UCSB Department of Music hosts its annual “Flute Focus,” Wednesday through Friday in and around the Music Building on campus.

“Flute Focus” is a three-day seminar with morning and afternoon masterclasses featuring specially selected “Young Artists” — 20 outstanding young students and professional flautists from all over the country. There is a public and a private part to this seminar. The public part consists of two free recitals starring the seminar leaders; the private part includes the masterclasses.

Members of the public can attend the masterclasses for $50 per session, but will be required to stay silent during the sessions.

A Washington Post critic called Piccinini “talented and gorgeous in equal measure” (six words, I daresay, that apply just as precisely to Felber), and England’s Gramophone waxed lyrical about her flute playing, averring that it is “very special, her lyrical phrasing cool, exquisitely shaped and with an underlying delicate sensuality.” (What American critic would dare speak so intimately of a performer?)

Piccinini and Felber will each lead morning and afternoon masterclasses and then, at 8 p.m. Friday in Karl Geiringer Hall (Music Room 1250), they will join forces with pianist Diane Frazier for a Gala Recital, featuring the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, François Poulenc, André Jolivet, Elliott Carter and Cynthia Folio. Admission is free.

Also free will be the recital offered by Felber and Dianne Frazer at 8 p.m. Thursday in Geiringer Hall. True to her teacher’s mission — as well as, largely, her own exquisite taste — Felber’s program spreads the word on some less well-known composers such as Jennifer Higdon, Rebecca Clarke, Shirish Korde and Linda Holland — who, of course, well-known to Santa Barbara music lovers as an accomplished flautist, a beloved teacher at SBCC, a gifted composer and co-founder of the Current Sounds ensemble.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.