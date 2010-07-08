Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:05 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 

Construction to Begin Monday on Mission Creek Restoration Project

Sewer line replacement will require road closures on Tallant Road

By George Johnson | July 8, 2010 | 8:16 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara will begin construction on Monday, July 12 of a creek restoration and sewer line replacement project on Mission Creek.

The project will be located in Oak Park immediately downstream of the Tallant Road Bridge.

The project will include the removal of concrete and reconstruction of the creek bed and banks to improve habitat for the endangered steelhead trout, and to reduce stream bank erosion. The project will also include relocation of a sewer main line in order to reduce the risk of sewage spills into the creek. In addition, 1,500 native plants and trees will be planted as part of the project to improve wildlife habitat along Mission Creek.

Replacing the sewer line will require full closure of Tallant Road from Samarkand Drive to Alamar Avenue. The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays for about two weeks starting Monday and ending Monday, July 26.

Tallant Road will be open on the weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays. Should unexpected construction delays occur, additional days of road closure may be required.

— George Johnson represents the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division.

