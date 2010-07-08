Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:06 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Film Festival Throwing 2nd Annual Silver Screen Bash

Food, drink and music — and a red carpet — will all be part of the July 18 event

By Carol Marshall | July 8, 2010 | 7:10 p.m.

The inaugural Silver Screen Bash last summer was such a hit that the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is doing it again on Sunday, July 18 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort Plaza del Sol.

The Silver Screen Bash is presented by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, who have dedicated themselves to caring for the community, and to help fulfill their mission, they created the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation. The considerable donations to the community from the foundation are dispersed to various areas of interest, including the environment, health and human services and education.

“The dedication of the Chumash tribe to the community is so inspiring, and we are thrilled to work together for the benefit of the educational programs that the Santa Barbara International Film Festival provides.” SBIFF Direcotr Roger Durling said.

“We’re pleased to be a major sponsor of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Silver Screen Bash,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is proud to support the Film Festival and its ongoing programs that reach our community members.”

The evening will feature a red carpet for all attendees to walk, great foods provided by 12 of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants and caterers, and nine hosted bars — all included in the price of admission.

DJ Gavin Roy will provide the music, and Chopin and Santa Barbara Wine Company have once again joined with the festival. New elements have been added such as the Coca-Cola Lounge, the Jacqua “Celebrity Rehab Lounge” and a special Silver Screen Bash Photo Booth.

Every guest at the Silver Screen Bash will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items with all of the proceeds benefiting the SBIFF free education and community outreach programs.

A VIP pre-reception will begin at 5 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase, starting at $75. Click here to order, or call 805.963.0023 for more information.

As an added bonus, Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort is offering a special “Take the Elevator Home” room rate of $159 for Silver Screen Bash guests. Contact Kathy Ackley-Smith at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— Carol Marshall is a publicist.

 

