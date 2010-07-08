Project PetSafe Clinic to Be Held Saturday in Montecito

Dog owners and their dogs are encouraged to come to Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ special Project PetSafe Outreach Clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Manning Park, Area 9, 449 San Ysidro Road in Montecito.

The following will be available at the Project PetSafe Clinic:

» Free six-month dog licenses for dogs that have never been licensed

» Dog license renewals; all late fees will be waived

» Affordable vaccinations including rabies, DHPP and bordatella

» Microchipping $20

» Information about affordable spay and neuter services

All dogs must be on leash. No appointments needed.

A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered (if applicable) are required to obtain a dog license.

Many dog owners do not realize that state and local laws require all dogs older than 4 months to be licensed and wearing the tag.

“A license is your pet’s ticket home. When our Animal Services officers rescue a pet wearing a license, we are able to take it directly home to its family,” Animal Services Director Jan Glick said. “Wearing a license tells everyone that your pet has an owner who wants to keep their pet safe.”

For more information, contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Project PetSafe Team, at 805.934.6968.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.