RightSignature of Santa Barbara Making Its Mark on Business

Daryl Bernstein, co-founder and CEO of local technology startup RightSignature, recently turned the ripe old age of 34. The self-proclaimed “born entrepreneur” says he has been launching and running different businesses since he was a kid.

“I’ve had too much life experience in too few years,” he joked.

Today, the enterprising young executive is bringing that experience to the fore, and putting his own signature all over his burgeoning new company.

About 2½ years ago, Bernstein was approached by RightSignature co-founder Jonathan Siegel about a new product Siegel was developing. Siegel also runs local technology company ELC Technologies, a contract Web development firm that boasts a client list featuring several Fortune 500 companies, including ESPN. ELC has employees and clients based all over the world, so contracts are constantly being sent back and forth, and Siegel began to notice that getting contracts signed and delivered via e-mail and fax was both frustrating and time-consuming.

So he started development on a simple product, mostly for internal use, that allows a person to upload a document on the computer and send it off to a client for a quick, easy virtual signature. But clearly the demand for such a product far exceeded ELC’s in-house need. Enter Bernstein.

“When Jonathan showed me what he was doing, I immediately saw huge potential — the applications are endless,” Bernstein said. “Almost every business can utilize this software in some way, shape or form, so we spun that out as a separate company, which is now RightSignature.”

With the addition of Bernstein, RightSignature has experienced meteoric growth — even in the face of a flagging economy, a virtue Bernstein attributes to the ubiquitously functional service offered by his company.

“What we do is we capture a real handwritten signature, either by drawing with a mouse on a track-pad on a laptop, or on a touch screen like an iPhone or an iPod,” Bernstein said.

The mass appeal of the RightSignature product has a lot to do with the ever-changing landscape of modern technology, according to Bernstein.

“There is this enormous transition going on, with paper processing everywhere going online,” he said. “It used to be that when a small business got started, it bought a desk and a fax machine. Nowadays, a lot of businesses don’t even own a fax machine.”

Not only does the software provide huge cost savings for a wide range of businesses — from real estate to insurance to staffing companies — but it has the potential to make an environmental impact. As companies continue to shift toward conducting business online, the possible paper savings are enormous, Bernstein said, adding that some of the largest staffing companies in the country are now using the RightSignature system.

“Traditionally, staffing companies would have people come into the office to fill out a bunch of paperwork or send them out as bulky packets,” he said. “Now with RightSignature, they can set those documents up as templates, e-mail the template to a potential employee, who can then simply click on a link which pops up a Web browser, so that you can fill in the form fields online, sign at the bottom and off you go.”

So far, RightSignature has been privately funded, and has been growing nicely since its inception. Bernstein says that at some point that might change, but right now the company is happy to have the wind at its back and to be experiencing growth every quarter. There are other companies in the market that provide a similar service, but Bernstein is confident that the elegant, easy-to-use software provided by RightSignature gives it a edge on the competition.

In 2009, RightSignature beat out a competitive field of today’s fastest-growing technology companies to win Best in Show at VentureNet. It has an office in Santa Barbara, as well as one in London, and provides its innovative technology to customers around the globe.

Bernstein said plans for the future are essentially to stay the course, continue to improve and streamline the software to make it as accessible as possible, and to ride the wave of positive feedback the company is getting from customers.

“We’ve gotten so much viral and word-of-mouth marketing that getting the word out has been pretty easy for us,” Bernstein said. “The product is changing the way that people do business in such a simple and amazing way that people tend to talk about it, and that’s great for us.”

