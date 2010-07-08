SB Macintosh Users Group to Meet for Beach Picnic

The potluck meeting will be held July 15 at Goleta Beach

The Santa Barbara Macintosh Users Group’s monthly meeting from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15 will be its second annual potluck picnic at Goleta Beach, Area C.

Please come and enjoy an evening at the beach with fellow Mac aficionados.

Bring a salad or dessert for six, or bring a main dish and receive a free raffle ticket. Attendees also may bring meat to be barbecued. Please remember place settings, too.

ITunes gift cards will be raffled off. Raffles are for members only, but those who are interested may join SBMUG at the picnic for $25.

call 805.967.2866 for more information.

— Audrey von Bieberstein represents the Santa Barbara Macintosh Users Group.