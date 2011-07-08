Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:55 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Bob Fatch New President of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara

He has been an active member and volunteer with Rotary for 12 years

By Chris Clemens for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara | July 8, 2011 | 12:45 p.m.

Bob Fatch

Bob Fatch began a 12-month term as president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara on July 1.

For the past 12 years, Fatch has been an active member in Rotary and has volunteered as chair of various committees and has twice served on the club’s Board of Directors.

Fatch was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship in both 2005 and 2009. His goals for the club include increasing member involvement, implementing long-range planning for the club’s future vision and establishing an annual community service event. The Santa Barbara Rotary Charitable Foundation gives more than $50,000 annually to the community and programs around the world.

Fatch has lived in Santa Barbara since 1974 and was a founding partner of Whilt, Fatch & Perry Insurance Services. Since the sale of the firm in 2003, Fatch has been a vice president of Brown & Brown Insurance.

He and his wife, Kim, have three sons.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoons at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Click here for a complete list of upcoming speakers.

— Chris Clemens represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

