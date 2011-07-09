Carpinteria Man Accused of Indecent Exposure

Detectives say the victim was hired through Craigslist to be the suspect's caregiver

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Carpinteria man on charges of indecent exposure after his recently hired caregiver reported him to law enforcement.

According to the investigation, detectives learned that 61-year-old Glenn Sherman Merrill recently placed an ad on Craigslist looking for a live-in caregiver. An 18-year-old female answered the ad and agreed to move into Merrill’s residence in the 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road on a trial basis beginning Wednesday.

That evening, the female cooked dinner for Merrill, and afterward, he allegedly instructed her to give him a sponge bath in his bed. According to the victim, during the bath, Merrill instructed the woman to masturbate him. The woman left the residence and returned later to gather her belongings and vacate the premises, according to the investigation.

The next day the woman reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Department, which also learned the suspect is a sex registrant per 290 PC and is in violation by failing to register his new address in Carpinteria. Detectives arrested Merrill on Thursday when he appeared in court for an unrelated probation violation.

Merrill was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony charge of indecent exposure and failure to register as a sex offender. Bail was set at $20,000.

Detectives say it’s possible Merrill may have attempted similar acts with other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.