Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:42 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Man Accused of Indecent Exposure

Detectives say the victim was hired through Craigslist to be the suspect's caregiver

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | July 9, 2011 | 12:49 a.m.

Glenn Sherman Merrill
Glenn Sherman Merrill

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Carpinteria man on charges of indecent exposure after his recently hired caregiver reported him to law enforcement.

According to the investigation, detectives learned that 61-year-old Glenn Sherman Merrill recently placed an ad on Craigslist looking for a live-in caregiver. An 18-year-old female answered the ad and agreed to move into Merrill’s residence in the 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road on a trial basis beginning Wednesday.

That evening, the female cooked dinner for Merrill, and afterward, he allegedly instructed her to give him a sponge bath in his bed. According to the victim, during the bath, Merrill instructed the woman to masturbate him. The woman left the residence and returned later to gather her belongings and vacate the premises, according to the investigation.

The next day the woman reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Department, which also learned the suspect is a sex registrant per 290 PC and is in violation by failing to register his new address in Carpinteria. Detectives arrested Merrill on Thursday when he appeared in court for an unrelated probation violation.

Merrill was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony charge of indecent exposure and failure to register as a sex offender. Bail was set at $20,000.

Detectives say it’s possible Merrill may have attempted similar acts with other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 