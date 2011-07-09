Express Clydesdales Escort Prince William, Kate Middleton to Calgary Reception

The world-champion Express Clydesdales representing Express Employment Professionals recently received the honor of escorting The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, in the Express stagecoach to a private reception welcoming the couple to Calgary in Alberta, Canada, where they helped kick off the Calgary Stampede Thursday evening, according to Canada’s CBC News.

“This opportunity is one of the most prestigious honors our beloved Express Clydesdales have received,” Santa Barbara franchise owner Karen Dwyer said.

Riding with Prince William and Middleton was Bob Funk, owner of the Express Clydesdales and founder and CEO of Express Employment Professionals, while Josh Minshull, general manger of the Express Clydesdales, drove the stagecoach.

Of a rare black and white color, the Express Clydesdales stand 17 to 18 hands high and weigh more than 2,000 pounds each. Their shoes are the size of dinner plates and weigh more than three pounds each. The Express Clydesdales have participated in many nationally recognized parades and promotional events, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Tournament of Roses Parade, the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Calgary Stampede Parade.

— Karen Dwyer is the owner of Express Employment Professionals.