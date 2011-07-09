Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:43 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Express Clydesdales Escort Prince William, Kate Middleton to Calgary Reception

Stagecoach represents Express Employment Professionals in welcoming the royal couple

By Karen Dwyer for Express Employment Professionals | July 9, 2011 | 12:32 a.m.

The world-champion Express Clydesdales representing Express Employment Professionals recently received the honor of escorting The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, in the Express stagecoach to a private reception welcoming the couple to Calgary in Alberta, Canada, where they helped kick off the Calgary Stampede Thursday evening, according to Canada’s CBC News.

“This opportunity is one of the most prestigious honors our beloved Express Clydesdales have received,” Santa Barbara franchise owner Karen Dwyer said.

Riding with Prince William and Middleton was Bob Funk, owner of the Express Clydesdales and founder and CEO of Express Employment Professionals, while Josh Minshull, general manger of the Express Clydesdales, drove the stagecoach.

Of a rare black and white color, the Express Clydesdales stand 17 to 18 hands high and weigh more than 2,000 pounds each. Their shoes are the size of dinner plates and weigh more than three pounds each. The Express Clydesdales have participated in many nationally recognized parades and promotional events, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Tournament of Roses Parade, the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Calgary Stampede Parade.

Click here for more information about Express’ award-winning gentle giants.

The Santa Barbara Express Employment Professionals franchise began operation in 2007 and serves the Santa Barbara area with temporary help and direct hire employees in a variety of fields, including professional, administrative, commercial, technical, sales, marketing and more.

Worldwide, Express Employment Professionals puts nearly 300,000 people to work each year and has more than 550 offices in four countries. Express provides expertise in evaluation hire, temporary staffing, professional search and human resources and works across a wide variety of industries. Sales for the Oklahoma City-based franchised company totaled more than $1.9 billion in 2010.

The Santa Barbara office is located at 1025 Chapala St,, Suite 206. For more information about available jobs or staffing solutions for your company, click here or call 805.965.6900.

— Karen Dwyer is the owner of Express Employment Professionals.

 

