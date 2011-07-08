Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:49 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

Gas Prices in Santa Barbara Continue to Decline

Prices in Southern California fall for the ninth straight week

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | July 8, 2011 | 6:47 p.m.

Southern California gas prices continued to drop for the ninth straight week, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

On Friday, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas was $3.88 in Santa Barbara, 1.9 cents lower than last week. The national average is $3.615,  compared with California’s $3.747 statewide average, according to GasBuddy.com. The Santa Barbara average was $4.056 this time last month, and the national average was $3.744.

The average price in Santa Barbara has dropped about 4 cents a week during the past two months.

“Positive developments in Greece and a weaker U.S. dollar drove crude oil prices higher this past week, which may be why this week’s price decreases are not as steep as we’ve seen in prior weeks,” Auto Club spokesperson Jeffrey Spring said. “Oil futures are traded in U.S. dollars, which means that when the dollar weakens, investors, including those holding foreign currencies, get comparatively more oil for their money.”

A barrel of crude oil rose to $98.67 from $95.2 last week.

South Coast residents can find the least expensive gas at the Educated Car Wash at 3735 State St. at $3.64. The next least expensive stations are the 76 station at 4401 Via Real and the ARCO at 1116 Casitas Pass Road at $3.69 a gallon. Prices of $3.71 can be found at the Thrifty at 4069 State St., the ARCO at 1395 State St. and Conserv Fuel at 150 S. La Cumbre Road. Conserv Fuel has the lowest price on diesel fuel, at $4.15 a gallon.

The most expensive station is the Mobil at 49 Glen Annie Road and the Chevron at 6895 Hollister Ave. with gas priced at $4.29 a gallon for unleaded.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 