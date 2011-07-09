Goleta Man in Critical Condition After Truck Hits Tree on Cathedral Oaks Road

Sheriff's Department says the 20-year-old driver appears to have been speeding before losing control

A Goleta man was in critical condition Friday after his pickup truck struck a tree on Cathedral Oaks Road.

The driver, 20-year-old Taylor Gonzales, was driving westbound in the 6500 block of Cathedral Oaks Road shortly before 6 a.m. Friday when he lost control and hit the tree of the south side of the street, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Gonzales sustained serious injuries and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

Sugars said Gonzales allegedly had been driving at a high rate of speed, but that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Cathedral Oaks Road from Los Carneros to La Patera roads was closed to traffic until 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Sheriff’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

