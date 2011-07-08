Highway 101 Pedestrian Fatality Remains Under Investigation

Inquiry involves the death of Ricardo Madrigal and an incident at Earl Warren Showgrounds in which a car was hit with a pipe

The California Highway Patrol confirmed Friday that it is still investigating the case of a 22-year-old Santa Barbara man who was struck and killed by a car while trying to cross Highway 101 on foot last Saturday night.

The investigation involves the death of Ricardo Ivan Madrigal, in addition to an incident at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, in which someone reportedly used a pipe to hit a car.

“Typically it would be two totally separate investigations,” said CHP Officer Jeremy Wayland, a department spokesman. “This is a little different because the parties are involved in both cases.”

Authorities said Sunday that Madrigal got into a fight during an event at the showgrounds and was attempting to cross the freeway near Las Positas Road about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. He was struck by several vehicles, which caused a chain reaction of rear-end collisions.

Wayland said there have been concerns about the accuracy of the official report distributed to local media, but he reaffirmed that it was entirely accurate.

The full police report on the case should be completed in early August.

