Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:12 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: County Supervisors Make Smart Move on Smart Meters

By Diana Thorn | July 8, 2011 | 12:24 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors held a hearing on smart meters, which was attended by more than 200 people. I was one of them.

The hearing began with Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison giving their presentations. Both companies made it clear that they would proceed with the deployment of the meters, with zero regard for freedom of choice and the concerns of their customers. PG&E said it would be offering an opt-out program but seemed confused about the cost, which it finally admitted may be as high as $270 just for set up. SCE arrogantly stated it had no plans for opt-outs, ignoring its customers’ rights and knowing full well that a growing number of the people they are exposing to smart meters are becoming ill from the cumulative toxic effects.

Public comment followed. Around 45 people spoke up about the meters’ risks to safety, health, cost, security, the environment and private property issues. A distraught woman talked about a friend who was living in her car because the radiation from a smart meter in her home was making her so sick.

It was heartbreaking to hear so many stories about people in dire straits because of the “forced installation” of these meters.

Our supervisors listened and took action. They voted unanimously (5-0) to send a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission demanding that PG&E and SCE offer opt-out programs at no charge to consumers and directed staff to review other legal remedies. We are proud of them. The board backed “we the people” and defended our rights, health and safety. It was a memorable day. 

Thank you, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 